‘Gen Z’ revolution targeting elites demands change in Nepal

Children stroll in front of the parliament building in Kathmandu, which still bears the scars after being set on fire by protesters.—Reuters

KATHMANDU: Protests fuelled by a youth-led ‘Gen Z’ movement against corruption and inequality engulfed Nepal this week, forcing the prime minister to resign after demonstrators stormed parliament in the Himalayan nation’s worst upheaval in years.

Amid the chaos, arsonists attacked luxury hotels and the residences of political leaders, reflecting a deep-seated public anger at the lavish lifestyle of the elites in one of the world’s poorest countries.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, 73, an unpopular four-time leader, resigned on Tuesday, a day after 19 protesters were killed in clashes with security forces. The death toll has since risen to 34, with more than 1,300 people injured, according to Nepal’s health ministry.

The demonstrations, popularly called the “Gen Z” protests as most participants were in their teens or early 20s, have brought the nation of 30 million to a standstill. The army has imposed a curfew, with soldiers patrolling the largely quiet streets of Kathmandu for a second day.

As protesters set fire to government buildings including the parliament, the prime minister’s office and the Supreme Court, arsonists also targeted five-star hotels like the Hilton, the Hyatt Regency and the Varnabas Museum Hotel.

The homes of politicians, including Oli, were also attacked. His whereabouts remain unknown.

The Hyatt Regency, located near the significant Buddhist site of Boudhanath Stupa, was damaged, front office manager Bhushan Rane told Reuters. He confirmed no guests or staff were injured and said the hotel would remain closed until further notice.

At the Kathmandu Hilton, a five-star glass tower that opened last year, black plumes of smoke billowed into the sky after it was torched. A Hilton spokesperson said the property sustained damage and was closed after guests and staff were safely evacuated.

Leaders of the protest movement have distanced themselves from the arson attacks, blaming infiltrators for the violence. But analysts point to mounting frustration over wealth inequality and perceived corruption within the political establishment.

President seeks end to crisis

President Ramchandra Paudel on Thursday appealed for calm, saying he was seeking a swift end to the crisis.

“I am consulting and making every effort to find a way out of the current difficult situation in the country, within the constitutional framework,” Paudel said.

Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel has launched talks with key political figures and “representatives of Gen Z,” a military spokesperson said.

Protest leaders said their primary demand is the overhaul of the current political system.

“Our first demand is the dissolution of parliament,” Sudan Gurung, a key figure among the protesters, told reporters on Thursday.

He insisted the movement was not seeking power for itself. “My humble request to everyone, including political parties: please don’t send the same old leaders. We don’t need positions in government. We need real reform.”

The unrest taps into longstanding economic woes in Nepal, where GDP per capita is just $1,447 and more than a fifth of people aged 15-24 are unemployed, according to the World Bank.

With much of the old guard having vanished from public view, the search is on for an interim leader. Sushila Karki, 73, Nepal’s first female chief justice, has emerged as a leading choice, according to protest representatives, though her backing is not unanimous.

Rakshya Bam, an activist present at the army meeting, said, “Right now, Sushila Karki’s name is coming up to lead the interim government.”

Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, 35, posted on Facebook that he “fully supports the proposal” of Justice Karki leading an interim government to hold new elections.

Inequality

The Gen Z movement gained traction in recent months through posts on TikTok, Instagram and other social media sites allegedly showing the children of Nepal’s leaders enjoying designer clothes and pricey vacations.

The images contrasted sharply with the reality for many young Nepalis, thousands of whom leave the country daily seeking economic opportunities abroad.

“That is the frustration of the common people,” said retired Supreme Court justice Balaram K.C. “You people who are supposed to run the country in an honest way, you are taking care of yourself and your relatives and no one else.”

The chaos escalated as more than 13,500 prisoners broke out of jails nationwide, with security forces scrambling to recapture them. Only about 250 have been retaken, officials said.

