Flood-hit people protest ‘favouritism’ in relief distribution

SWABI: Residents of Dalori village of Gadoon Amazai mountainous belt, which was hit by flash floods on Aug 18, staged a protest against ‘favouritism’ in distribution of relief items.

A total of 42 people, including children and women, were killed in the flash floods.

The protesting residents reached the Gadoon Estate police station in large numbers, where they met with DSP Ijaz Khan Abazai and other police officials.

Leaders of political parties, including former MPA Shiraz Khan, were also present on the occasion.

The protesters called for practical steps to reduce their difficulties.

Ziaur Rehman, who lost four members of his family, said: “We have already been devastated by the natural disaster. We are now being discriminated against in distribution of relief by the officials and the members of a local committee.”

Other flood-hit people alleged that the committee constituted by the district administration for overseeing the distribution of relief items in Dalori area had failed to perform its duty.

The police officials and politicians assured the protesters of ensuring the judicious distribution of relief items.

When contacted, a member of the local committee told Dawn that they had made all-out efforts to ensure that the commodities meant for the flood-hit people reached only the deserving ones.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025