Pesco launches action against power thieves in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has launched a major crackdown on power theft, corruption and negligence in its Dera circle, suspending several officials and registering hundreds of cases against power thieves.

According to Pesco officials, the action was taken on the report of Engineer Hizbullah Mehsud and on the directives of Pesco headquarters in Peshawar.

Officials said those suspended included eight meter readers, two line superintendents, one acting meter reader supervisor and a lineman. They have been accused of mismanagement, corruption, patronising power theft and negligence in the performance of their duties.

Under the suspension orders, the officials have been directed to report daily to the confidential section of Pesco headquarters in Peshawar during the suspension period.

Engineer Hizbullah Mehsud said a zero tolerance policy has been adopted against individuals involved in damaging the national utility and facilitating electricity theft.

He said such practices not only caused financial losses to the utility but also placed an additional burden on honest consumers through unnecessary penalties, increased loads and excessive power outages.

The official said hundreds of FIRs had already been registered against power thieves, while departmental action has also been taken against Pesco employees found involved in or facilitating electricity theft.

He added that special intelligence teams from Pesco headquarters in Peshawar would visit Dera Ismail Khan after Eid to identify those involved in electricity theft and their facilitators so that strict legal action could be taken.

Pesco authorities urged consumers to cooperate with the department in curbing electricity theft and to report such activities in their areas.

They said timely information from the public could help reduce losses to the utility and lead to a reduction in the duration of power outage while providing relief to honest consumers.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026