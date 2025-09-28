E-Paper | September 28, 2025

Massive crowd, chaos preceded deadly India rally stampede

AFP Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 12:59pm
Relatives mourn after receiving the dead body of a victim who was killed in a stampede that broke out during a campaign rally last evening in the Karur district, in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, on September 28. — AFP
Relatives mourn after receiving the dead body of a victim who was killed in a stampede that broke out during a campaign rally last evening in the Karur district, in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, on September 28. — AFP

A stampede that killed dozens at a south Indian political rally happened after a crowd of thousands waited hours in baking heat without sufficient safeguards, officials and witnesses said on Sunday.

Some 27,000 people thronged a public road in Tamil Nadu state in hopes of seeing popular actor-turned-politician Vijay on Saturday, but panic broke out and 39 were killed, authorities said.

Witnesses cited hours of delays, insufficient police presence, and people falling from a tree branch onto the audience as contributing to the tragedy.

Deadly crowd incidents happen repeatedly during mass gatherings in India, often blamed on lax safety measures.

Vijay, known by one name, was addressing the rally when the crowds surged suddenly, forcing him to halt his speech in Karur district.

Videos on social media showed him tossing water bottles to supporters shortly before the panic broke out.

“My heart is shattered at this tragedy,” the 51-year-old star said in a statement.

State Chief Minister M.K. Stalin told reporters on Sunday that 39 people had died, raising an earlier toll of 36.

Nine children were among the dead, he added, announcing a judicial enquiry into the disaster.

State police chief G. Venkataraman said crowds had been waiting for hours under the hot sun without sufficient food and water after the public was informed that Vijay would arrive at the venue by noon.

“The crowds started coming in from 11am. He came at 7:40pm. The people lacked sufficient food and water under the hot sun,” he told reporters.

He added that 10,000 people were expected, but some 27,000 turned up.

Vijay launched his own party in 2024 and has drawn huge crowds at campaign events ahead of state elections due next year.

“I was pushed down by the crowd all of a sudden. There was absolutely no space to move,” B. Kanishka, a survivor, told the Hindu newspaper. “I subsequently fainted.”

Others said poor organisation and an hour-long wait left people restless before the situation spiralled dangerously out of control.

Karthick, a survivor, told the publication that the situation could have been prevented “if people were not forced to wait for hours together”.

“Poor planning and execution of the programme and lack of police personnel at the spot were also the reasons,” he said.

The Indian Express newspaper said panic spread after supporters who had climbed onto a tree branch fell onto the crowd below.

In January, 30 people were killed in a crush at a major religious fair, and last year 121 died during a Hindu prayer meeting in Uttar Pradesh.

In July last year, 121 people were killed in northern Uttar Pradesh state during a Hindu religious gathering.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Truth or noise?
Updated 28 Sep, 2025

Truth or noise?

Informed citizens cannot be built on shallow trends or algorithmic distraction.
PM at UNGA
28 Sep, 2025

PM at UNGA

FOR the most part, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hit all the right notes when he addressed the UN General Assembly ...
Tax U-turn
28 Sep, 2025

Tax U-turn

THE government’s decision to scrap the column requiring tax filers to disclose the estimated fair market value of...
Oval Office meeting
Updated 27 Sep, 2025

Oval Office meeting

While better ties with the US should be pursued, Pakistan should be prepared for abrupt changes in American policy.
Liquidity strain
27 Sep, 2025

Liquidity strain

THE State Bank’s reported step to slow down its dollar purchases from the interbank market aims at refuelling...
The match ahead
27 Sep, 2025

The match ahead

IT was probably the type of victory that was required — a throwback to the old style that had become the hallmark...