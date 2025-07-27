E-Paper | July 27, 2025

At least 6 crushed to death at temple stampede in India’s Uttarakhand

AFP Published July 27, 2025 Updated July 27, 2025 11:31am

At least six people were crushed to death at a popular Hindu temple in northern India’s Uttarakhand state on Sunday, officials said, after a massive crowd surge.

The stampede occurred on the stairway leading to the Mansa Devi temple in the Hindu holy city of Haridwar, on the banks of the Ganges River, and left many injured.

“Six dead and more than 10 injured are admitted to the hospital,” senior city police official Parmendra Dobhal told AFP.

Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said relief and rescue operations were underway.

“I am constantly in touch with the local administration regarding this matter, and continuous monitoring of the situation is being done,” he said in a statement.

Deadly stampedes and crowd crushes are a common occurrence at Indian religious festivals.

In June, a sudden crowd surge at a Hindu festival in the coastal state of Odisha triggered a stampede that killed at least three people and injured several others.

The previous month, six people were crushed to death in the western state of Goa after thousands gathered for a popular fire-walking ritual.

And in January, at least 30 people were killed in an early morning crush at the Kumbh Mela, a Hindu mega-festival in the northern city of Prayagraj.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Pakistan-US cooperation
Updated 27 Jul, 2025

Pakistan-US cooperation

The two sides appear ready to recalibrate their economic and strategic ties after years of diplomatic chill and disengagement.
Social terrorists
27 Jul, 2025

Social terrorists

THE state seems to be concerned about the growing influence of extremists and terrorist outfits on social media...
Jirga injustices
27 Jul, 2025

Jirga injustices

WOMEN are incidental for jirgas. The latest victim was a newly-wed 19-year-old who was murdered for ‘honour’ in...
The KP imbroglio
Updated 26 Jul, 2025

The KP imbroglio

KP's social fabric continues to fray and warp as politics prevents stakeholders from working out acceptable solutions.
Turning the corner?
26 Jul, 2025

Turning the corner?

THE S&P decision to upgrade Pakistan’s long-term sovereign credit rating from ‘CCC+’ to ‘B-’ with a...
Retreat from justice
Updated 26 Jul, 2025

Retreat from justice

IHC rightly concluded that the formation of a fact-finding commission for blasphemy cases was both urgent and necessary.