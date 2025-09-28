E-Paper | September 28, 2025

Murillo sends Marseille top with late win in Strasbourg

AFP Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 04:20am
STRASBOURG: Olympique de Marseille’s Angel Gomes (R) vies for the ball with Lucas Hogsberg of Strasbourg during their Ligue 1 match at the Stade de la Meinau.—AFP
STRASBOURG: Olympique de Marseille’s Angel Gomes (R) vies for the ball with Lucas Hogsberg of Strasbourg during their Ligue 1 match at the Stade de la Meinau.—AFP

STRASBOURG: Amir Murillo scored late to send Olympique de Marseille top of Ligue 1 on Friday with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Strasbourg just days after their victory over Paris St Germain.

Abdoul Ouattara had put the hosts ahead four minutes after the break but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang grabbed the equaliser after 78 minutes.

Murillo snatched the win in stoppage time as Roberto De Zerbi’s side continued their positive momentum after snatching their first home league win over PSG in 14 years on Monday evening.

The win gave Marseille a timely boost ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League game against Ajax Amsterdam and also put them top of the league on goal difference ahead of Monaco, PSG, Olympique Lyonnais and, indeed, Strasbourg who all have 12 points.

In a tight match in the rain at the Stade de la Meinau, Strasbourg’s counterattacks and runs behind the defense caused Marseille real trouble and they thought they had taken the lead in the 18th minute when their lively skipper Emanuel Emegha fired home only to be flagged for offside.

There was almost a repeat performance four minutes into the second half when Emegha laid the ball on for half-time substitute Ouattara to score. The goal was initially ruled out for offside before VAR intervened to validate the goal.

That was the cue though for the home side to change tactics, looking simply to hold on to their lead and inviting Marseille to roam forward.

It cost them dearly as Aubameyang levelled in the 78th minute, latching on to a rebound after goalkeeper Mike Penders, on loan from Chelsea, failed to cling on to the initial shot.

Both sides had chances late in the game before Murillo scored the winner, pouncing on another rebound, this time after Penders had brilliantly tipped Robinio Vaz’s header on to the crossbar.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Oval Office meeting
Updated 27 Sep, 2025

Oval Office meeting

While better ties with the US should be pursued, Pakistan should be prepared for abrupt changes in American policy.
Liquidity strain
27 Sep, 2025

Liquidity strain

THE State Bank’s reported step to slow down its dollar purchases from the interbank market aims at refuelling...
The match ahead
27 Sep, 2025

The match ahead

IT was probably the type of victory that was required — a throwback to the old style that had become the hallmark...
Poverty trap
Updated 26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

Problem lies in a consumption-driven growth model, which has failed to deliver resilience, jobs or equitable progress.
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...