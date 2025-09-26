E-Paper | September 26, 2025

At least 11 dead, 3 wounded as truck crashes in KP’s DI Khan: Rescue 1122

Umar Bacha Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 01:09pm
The image shows the truck that met with an accident, leaving 11 dead in DI Khan on September 26. — Photo via Umar Bacha
The image shows the truck that met with an accident, leaving 11 dead in DI Khan on September 26. — Photo via Umar Bacha

At least 11 people were killed, and another three were injured after a truck crashed in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan, rescue 1122 said on Friday.

Speaking to Dawn.com, spokesperson Rescue 1122, Bilal Ahmad Faizi, said that, “Eleven people lost their lives and three were injured as the truck’s brakes failed, causing it to crash in the Dana Sar Daranda area of DI Khan.”

“The deceased include five women, a child, and a man,” he said, adding that the three injured were rushed to the District Headquarter Hospital DI Khan.“

He further said that the truck was travelling from the Khanozai area of Balochistan.

“Seven of the bodies were also taken to the hospital by the Rescue 1122 team, while four bodies were moved to the hospital by the local people,” he said.

The deceased people have not yet been identified.

Public Relations Officer of DI Khan Police Yaqoob Khan, in a statement, said, “Police are compiling a report for the identification of the deceased and arranging for the bodies to be handed over to their families.”

Accidents are common on highways and motorways across Pakistan, caused by reckless driving, speeding, driver fatigue, and poor vehicle maintenance. Poor road conditions contribute to mishaps, while weak enforcement of traffic laws allows violations to go unchecked, worsening the situation.

On September 11, two women were killed, while four people were injured after a jeep they were travelling in plunged into a ravine in Mansehra. Two days prior, on September 9, five members of a family were killed in a road accident on the Hazara Motorway in Haripur. The accident took place when a trailer en route to Rawalpindi collided with a car near the Maqsood interchange on the motorway.

In July, five people lost their lives in a collision between a car and a truck on Chashma Road in DI Khan district.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Poverty trap
Updated 26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

Problem lies in a consumption-driven growth model, which has failed to deliver resilience, jobs or equitable progress.
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...
Trumpian tirade
Updated 25 Sep, 2025

Trumpian tirade

It should be shocking that the American leader should turn MAGA talking points critical of "globalist elite" into key arguments of his UN address.
Relief politics
25 Sep, 2025

Relief politics

THE Punjab government has announced a generous-sounding flood relief package: Rs1m for a destroyed house, Rs500,000...
The expendables
25 Sep, 2025

The expendables

IT is disheartening to see how inconsequential some lives are to society. This Monday, four Lahore labourers died...