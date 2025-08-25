Traffic accident kills 3 at Karachi’s Drigh Road Underpass: police

Three people were killed and one was injured after a car hit a motorcycle at Karachi’s Drigh Road Underpass on Monday, officials said.

The city has lately witnessed a rise in traffic accidents, especially involving heavy vehicles, including dumpers and water tankers, which killed nearly 500 people and injured 4,879 in 2024, according to hospital data.

A spokesperson for the Eastern District police said that the accident took place within the limits of the Sharea Faisal police station.

“According to initial information, a car hit a motorcycle, causing serious injuries to passers-by who were taken to the hospital,” the spokesperson said.

He added that the driver of the car had been arrested and the vehicle was in custody.

Karachi’s Edhi Information Centre confirmed three fatalities, including two men and an unidentified woman, adding that another woman was injured. All were taken to Jinnah Hospital via Edhi ambulance.

The traffic police have issued an alert that the Drigh Road Underpass is blocked due to the incident, saying that an accident analysis team was inspecting the site.

“Traffic is being diverted over the underpass,” it added, directing citizens to the Traffic Police Helpline at 1915 to choose alternate routes.

Last week, a head-on collision involving a passenger coach and two pickups on the Quetta-Karachi national highway killed at least nine people, including police personnel, and left eight others injured.

Earlier this month, a couple was run over and killed by a fast-moving dumper truck in Karachi’s Sultanabad area.