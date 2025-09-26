Family of abducted girl demands her recovery

QUETTA: The family of a 12-year-old kidnapped girl has issued a 24-hour deadline to authorities for her recovery, threatening to block the Quetta-Karachi highway if she is not returned.

The orphan girl, Ayesha Bibi, was allegedly abducted by an armed group from a house in Baghbana Hassan Zai on Sept 23. Her relatives claim the kidnapping was done at the behest of influential tribal figures.

Ayesha Bibi, whose parents are deceased, had been living with relatives. The family described themselves as poor and vulnerable, with no way to counter the influence of local power holders.

“Our girl is innocent. She was taken from our home at night, and we have no means to secure her rel­ease,” family elder Maulvi Rehmatullah Zeh­ri said at a press conference.

Zehri accused local officials of obstructing their efforts for justice, claiming the family identified the alleged culprits and their locations to law enforcement.

“But instead of helping us, the Assistant Commis­sioner of Khuzdar threatened us and asked us to remain silent,” Mr Zehri said. “This is sheer injustice—our family has been destroyed.”

He further alleged that powerful local elements are shielding the perpetrators.

“We are poor people with neither resources nor influence,” they said in a joint statement. “Since the abduction, our women and children live in constant fear and sleepless nights. We informed the authorities, but instead of taking action, they are trying to suppress us.”

