E-Paper | September 26, 2025

Family of abducted girl demands her recovery

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 08:28am

QUETTA: The family of a 12-year-old kidnapped girl has issued a 24-hour deadline to authorities for her recovery, threatening to block the Quetta-Karachi highway if she is not returned.

The orphan girl, Ayesha Bibi, was allegedly abducted by an armed group from a house in Baghbana Hassan Zai on Sept 23. Her relatives claim the kidnapping was done at the behest of influential tribal figures.

Ayesha Bibi, whose parents are deceased, had been living with relatives. The family described themselves as poor and vulnerable, with no way to counter the influence of local power holders.

“Our girl is innocent. She was taken from our home at night, and we have no means to secure her rel­ease,” family elder Maulvi Rehmatullah Zeh­ri said at a press conference.

Zehri accused local officials of obstructing their efforts for justice, claiming the family identified the alleged culprits and their locations to law enforcement.

“But instead of helping us, the Assistant Commis­sioner of Khuzdar threatened us and asked us to remain silent,” Mr Zehri said. “This is sheer injustice—our family has been destroyed.”

He further alleged that powerful local elements are shielding the perpetrators.

“We are poor people with neither resources nor influence,” they said in a joint statement. “Since the abduction, our women and children live in constant fear and sleepless nights. We informed the authorities, but instead of taking action, they are trying to suppress us.”

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Poverty trap
Updated 26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

Problem lies in a consumption-driven growth model, which has failed to deliver resilience, jobs or equitable progress.
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...
Trumpian tirade
Updated 25 Sep, 2025

Trumpian tirade

It should be shocking that the American leader should turn MAGA talking points critical of "globalist elite" into key arguments of his UN address.
Relief politics
25 Sep, 2025

Relief politics

THE Punjab government has announced a generous-sounding flood relief package: Rs1m for a destroyed house, Rs500,000...
The expendables
25 Sep, 2025

The expendables

IT is disheartening to see how inconsequential some lives are to society. This Monday, four Lahore labourers died...