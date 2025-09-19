E-Paper | September 19, 2025

Man killed, woman hurt resisting abduction bid

A Correspondent Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 10:15am

KOHAT: A man was killed and a woman seriously injured while resisting a kidnapping attempt in Lachi tehsil here on Thursday.

The injured woman (R) told police that some people forcibly tried to abduct them at gun point following a fight among the women of two families.

The police quoting FIR said that a dispute had erupted between the two families over an issue related to women.

The rescue 1122 spokesman, Jawad Afridi, said that a rescue team and an ambulance were dispatched to the spot after receiving the information about the incident, and shifted the slain man and the injured woman to a hospital.

The police have registered a murder case against unknown men.

Meanwhile, a man killed his daughter-in-law and nephew (sister’s son) in the name of honour in Bahadar Kot on Tuesday night and surrendered to the police.

One Sarwar, 68, told the police that he had warned several times his sister’s son Suleman, 38, and his daughter-in-law, Hasiba, 38, to refrain from indulging in immoral acts, but they ignored my warning.

The SHO, Riaz Hussain, said that the neighbours informed the police about the gunfire in the house and as he reached there, he found Sarwar standing beside the bodies with a pistol in his hand.

He admitted that he had killed both of them after finding them in an objectionable condition. He belonged to Kurram district but was presently residing in Kohat.

He added that the bodies were shifted to the KDA divisional hospital for postmortem.

The relatives of the slain woman placed the body in front of the house of the deputy commissioner in protest, claiming that she had been murdered due to a domestic dispute.

The police registered a double murder case against the accused and handed him over to the investigation branch.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

