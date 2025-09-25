Abducted minor girl reunited with family

RAWALPINDI: A minor girl, abducted by an unidentified person from outside a private hospital on Tuesday night, was reunited with her parents on Wednesday.

Gulzar Masih, a resident of Medical College Staff colony lodged an FIR with the Banni police saying that he brought his daughter-in-law, a dengue patient, to Benazir Bhutto Hospital, along withhis granddaughter, eight-year-old Kayanat and grandson Ali Shah. He was standing at the BBH gate when an unidentified masked man came and offered him meal.

He said as he accepted the offer he took him and his grandchildren to a private hospital located near Chandni Chowk. He and the stranger went inside the hospital leaving his grandchildren outside the hospital.

He said in the FIR that while he was inside the hospital, the stranger left the hospital using another door leaving him inside. After sometime when he came out of the hospital, his grandson Ali Shah informed him that the man has taken away his granddaughter Kayanat.

After the incident was reported to the police, the CPO promptly alerted the police at exit points of the district to recover the abducted girl.

A police spokesman said that upon receiving the information about the incident, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani took notice and ordered the recovery of the girl and the arrest of the accused.

On the instructions of the CPO, special teams were immediately formed and and monitoring was done on the internal and external highways of the city. Footage of hundreds of CCTV cameras including Safe City was checked. Due to effective action of the police and monitoring and checking, the accused escaped leaving the girl behind.

The police took the girl into protective custody and reunited her with her parents. The accused will be traced and arrested, the CPO said.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025