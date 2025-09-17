Tribal elder’s son abducted in S. Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Terrorists abducted son of a tribal elder, Malik Raz Mohammad, from Gul Dona Ghundai area of Birmal tehsil of Lower South Waziristan on Tuesday.

According to police sources, a local commander of a proscribed terror outfit had issued threats to Malik Raz a few days ago. They said the abduction appears to be directly linked to those threats, leaving the family and the wider community deeply alarmed.

The incident has drawn strong condemnation from local residents and tribal elders, who termed the act cowardly and barbaric. They said the militants were not only playing with human lives but also sabotaging traditional tribal values and local peace-building efforts.

The community members urged the government and law-enforcement agencies to take immediate action for the safe recovery of the abducted youth and to ensure stern punishment for those responsible.

This is not the first time Malik Raz Mohammad has been targeted. In January 2024, his vehicle was attacked in a bomb blast that left him critically injured along with his brother and son.

Earlier, armed men had planted an improvised explosive device near his residence, but he narrowly escaped unharmed.

Significantly, police officials and locals pointed out that Birmal had witnessed five separate cases of kidnapping for ransom within the past week, fuelling widespread concern among residents.

Many believe the worsening law and order situation has placed their lives and property in constant danger.

Police authorities have confirmed the abduction and said an investigation had been launched. They added that security measures in the area would be tightened and vowed that those involved would be brought to justice without delay.

