Italy, Spain deploy ships to protect Gaza flotilla

ROME: Italy and Spain have deployed naval ships to assist an international aid flotilla that has come under drone attack while trying to deliver aid to Gaza, potentially ratcheting up tensions with Isr­ael.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is using about 50 civilian boats to try to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza. Many lawyers, parliamentarians and activists, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, are on board.

The Italian defence min­­istry said a frigate that was dispatched on Wednesday, hours after the GSF was targeted on its way to Gaza, would be replaced by ano­ther vessel.

“It is not an act of war, it is not a provocation: it is an act of humanity, which is a duty of a state towards its citizens,” Defence Min­ister Guido Crosetto told the upper house of parliament.

The Italian foreign ministry said Belgium, France and other European nat­ions had asked them to help provide assistance to their citizens.

Italy had proposed a compromise whereby aid supplies could be dropped off in Cyprus and handed over to the Catholic Chu­rch’s Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, which would then distribute them in Gaza.

However, the Italian delegation rejected that suggestion on behalf of the flotilla on Thursday.

“Our mission stays true to its original goal of breaking (Israel’s) illegal siege and delivering humanitarian aid to the besieged population of Gaza,” the Italian group said in a statement.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

