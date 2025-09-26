Pakistan’s media legal regime has become restrictive: report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s media legal regime has become restrictive and adversary to freedom of expression, right to information and privacy of citizens.

This was the key takeaway of a report: “Modernising Legal Frameworks Governing Freedom of Expression, Media and Digital Citizenry in Pakistan” produced by the Institute for Research, Advocacy and Development (IRADA).

The report was launched on Thursday at a national dialogue held to commemorate the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI). The event brought together journalists, digital rights advocates, human rights defenders, legal experts, policymakers, political representatives, academics and technology sector professionals to debate the state of media freedoms and digital governance in Pakistan.

The report is the second volume in IRADA’s decade-long review of Pakistan’s media and technology legal frameworks, following its first publication in 2016. Covering the period from 2016 to 2024, the study offers the analysis to date of how laws and regulations have shaped rights and freedoms in the digital age. It examines freedom of expression, journalist safety, privacy, the right to information, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and information disorder, drawing attention to critical gaps in the existing frameworks and the urgent need for reform.

The dialogue opened with the screening of four short documentaries produced by IRADA on climate change, aligning with this year’s IDUAI theme, “Ensuring Access to Environmental Information in the Digital Age.” These films, directed by Moaz Bhangu, Farah Naz, Hira Munir Abro and Ahmed Kazi, underscored the role of storytelling and journalism in raising public awareness on pressing issues, setting the stage for wider discussions on the intersection of media freedoms, democratic accountability, and citizens’ rights.

The authors of the study, Mohammad Aftab Alam and Dr Rauf Khatana presented key findings of “Modernising Media and Tech Law in Pakistan 2025.”

The report highlights how restrictive laws such as the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) and its recent amendments have curtailed free expression; how weak enforcement of journalist protection laws has left media workers vulnerable, and how the absence of strong privacy and data protection legislation has exposed citizens to surveillance and misuse of personal data.

Moderated by Adnan Rehmat, the panel also highlighted the lack of implementation of laws in Pakistan.

Sehrish Qureshi, senior social media producer at Independent Urdu, talked about frustration around laws like Peca 2016 being used to silence journalists.

Her concerns were echoed by other panelists like Sadaf Khan, journalist and digital rights specialist, who raised concerns about increased surveillance on regular citizens.

Kamaluddin Tipu, Chairperson Commission for Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals, admitted that even though implementation was a problem, he was positive about the recent journalist safety legislation and their impact on improving media freedom.

Ammara Durrani, a policy specialist, reiterated concerns of the right to life being at risk in Pakistan due to the crackdown on freedom of speech, and called for all stakeholders to work together to raise their voices against injustices.

Senior politician and former senator Farhatullah Babar said democracy was nothing without its three pillars: rule of law, transparency and accountability. He also stressed the need for greater collaboration between stakeholders, including academia and lawmakers.

