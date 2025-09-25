Medical examination ordered after woman alleges rape

SARGODHA: A local magistrate has ordered an immediate medical examination and summoned the police on the complaint of a woman who has alleged that she was kidnapped, tortured and raped at gunpoint.

According to sources, when the woman, a resident of 37-SB of Sargodha, went to the fields with her three-year-old daughter, some armed men on two motorcycles kidnapped the duo at gunpoint.

On her husband’s complaint, the Kadana police registered a case against six accused.

The woman managed to escape from the clutches of the accused along with her daughter and reached home and shared the details of her ordeal.

She alleged that the Kadana police had detained her husband, father, aunt and paternal aunt, instead of arresting the abductors. She appealed to the chief minister to ensure justice for her.

The magistrate has summoned the police along with the record on Sept 27.

ROBBED: A soldier was allegedly robbed in a bus by a fellow traveller who gave him an intoxicant and threw himon the road in the Sargodha area when he fainted.

According to details, soldier Sohail Akram (22) of Kallurkot Chak 32-ML was going to his village from Lahore by a bus when a passenger drugged and robbed him. He was thrown on the road near Langarwala Bridge in Sahiwal Dadan Chowk, some 35km from here, in an unconscious state. He was shifted to the Sahiwal THQ Hospital.

ENCOUNTER: An accused was arrested in an injured condition and shifted to the hospital in Bhakkar city.

According to the police, Rozi Khan Pathan was arrested in an injured condition and shifted to the hospital after an exchange of fire between the police and the accused.

A search operation was underway by the police to find his accomplices.

TRAINING SESSION: Speaking at a three-day event titled: “Breast Self-Examination to Prevent Breast Cancer in Women and Promote Health Awareness” at the University of Sargodha, Prof Dr Muhammad Ilyas said timely detection of the disease was possible through breast self-examination and after timely treatment, patients could lead a normal life.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025