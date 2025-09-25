Madressah sealed in Shangla over student’s assault complaint

SHANGLA: The assistant commissioner, Chakesar, on Wednesday sealed a madressah in the Hospital Colony Chakesar in Shangla after a student complained of physical assault there.

According to the deputy commissioner, Shangla, Muhammad Fawad Khan, a student visited the assistant commissioner’s office in Chakesar and complained to the AC about a teacher who physically assaulted him.

The DC said in his statement that following the teenager’s complaint, the AC Chakesar, Shah Nawaz Khan, reached the madressah and sealed it while launching an inquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, RPO Malakand Sher Akbar has instructed the Shangla police to enhance security of police buildings along the district’s borders.

The Malakand division RPO on Wednesday visited various police stations, police posts and the district police office at Alpuri, the headquarters of Shangla district.

On this occasion, the district police officer Shangla, Shah Hassan, gave a detailed briefing to the RPO about the current security situation, overall law and order situation and the steps taken by the police in the district in this regard.

Later, the RPO Malakand, Sher Akbar, also visited the remote circle Puran in Shangla district and inspected various police outposts.

While reviewing the ongoing construction work at Chowki Yakhtange and Chowki Twa, he strictly directed the authorities concerned to ensure the use of quality materials for durable and safe construction.

The RPO further said that strengthening and improving of police infrastructure was necessary for public safety and effective policing.

The RPO appreciated the efforts of Shangla police and said that the role of the police in restoring law and order and protecting public life and property was commendable.

He urged the police officers and jawans to perform their duties with more responsibility and dedication so that Shangla district could be made a peaceful and safe.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025