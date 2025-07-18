Crisis of protection: Child rights violations surge in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Report by KP Child Protection and Welfare Commission reveals 402 incidents of child rights violation across province over last six months.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is witnessing an alarming rise in violations of child rights, with a recent report revealing 402 incidents in just the last six months, a figure that already surpasses the 392 cases recorded in 2024.

According to a report by the KP Child Protection and Welfare Commission (KPCPWC), children across the province were subjected to 33 different forms of abuse and neglect, ranging from disappearance, forced labour and corporal punishment to sexual violence and murder.

The report documented 40 cases of missing children, 26 reports of children running away from home, 40 incidents of sexual abuse, 17 cases of child labour, 16 reports of forced begging, 14 incidents of corporal punishment, 13 cases of physical torture, seven cases of child murder, and two incidents of child pornography.

Of the total 402 documented cases, 286 involved boys, while 116 were related to girls.

‘A child protection emergency’

Nadia Khan, a member of the National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC), voiced deep concern about the province’s limited capacity to protect its vulnerable youth.

“We only have one functional child protection unit in Peshawar, while the province is home to over four million children,” she said.

“This should be treated as a child protection emergency. We need long-term, child-centric policies that ensure sustainable protection.”

Her concerns are echoed by data showing that only 19 out of 36 districts currently have operational child protection units, leaving nearly half the province without institutional safeguards.

Need for community role

While government inaction remains a critical issue, some argue that the responsibility doesn’t lie solely with the state.

“We can’t blame the government alone,” said Maham Afridi, a programme lead at the NCRC. “Our society must also play its part.

“There is an urgent need to engage communities, spread awareness and include religious leaders who hold influence and can support awareness efforts.”

Meanwhile, parents of children expressed their own fears and worries.

“I don’t take my 12-year-old daughter outside alone with me anymore,” Aftab Awan, a 46-year-old resident of Peshawar, told Dawn.com. “People stare at my daughter, and that makes me uncomfortable.”

Cultural barriers

Deep-rooted cultural and social stigmas are a major reason why child abuse cases often go unreported in Pakistan, says prominent social activist Rakhshanda Sajid.

“In many communities, issues related to child abuse are seen as a matter of family ‘honour’. People choose silence over justice, fearing shame or social backlash,” Sajid said.

“There’s a fear of disgrace, and often, the victims themselves are made to feel guilty or ashamed. This toxic mindset prevents justice and allows abuse to continue unchecked.”

Sajid also criticised the prevailing belief that family matters should not be interfered with, even in cases of abuse.

“Many still think that disciplining a child through harsh means is part of good parenting. These outdated beliefs normalise violence and make it harder for children to speak up,” she emphasised.

She urged both the government and civil society to launch widespread awareness campaigns to change public perceptions and empower victims to come forward and seek support.

“We must break the silence and challenge the harmful norms that protect abusers and isolate victims.”

Government vows reforms

In response to the growing crisis, Minister for Social Welfare Qasim Ali Shah stated that new laws to address child rights violations were in the pipeline.

Shah told Dawn.com that there were some legal challenges related to street children’s custody, stating that laws regarding custody would be introduced in the coming days.

“To study the case of such children, we must have custody for 15 days or one month,” he added.

“We are moving towards legislation that will directly address the protection needs of our children,” the minister said. “We will make Peshawar and the province beggar-free.”

In late June, the KP government inaugurated a separate helpline for the first time for child protection cases. Simultaneously, a centre for continuing professional development was inaugurated, Shah said.

“The centre aims to discuss better policymaking regarding effective child protection,” he said.

Along with the commission, concerned departments and members of civil society, as well as social workers, will also take part in the discussions.

Komal Murad, programme manager at KPCPWC, confirmed plans to expand services across the province.

“We’re working to establish child protection units in more districts,” she added.

Murad told Dawn.com that in 36 districts, there were currently only 19 child protection units, adding that more child protection units would be established in the upcoming days.

“Accessibility is key to prevention and intervention.”

A law with limited implementations

Back in 2010, the KP Child Protection and Welfare Act was enacted to safeguard child rights.

Imran Takkar, A known child rights activist, told Dawn.com that while the laws were brilliant, “what we need is the implementation”.

He added that investment was needed to gain results out of laws, but noted that the government seemed “too slow” regarding the availability of funds.

As per law, child protection courts were to be formed in all 36 districts of the province, Takkar said, but added that “we see only eight as of yet in more than a decade”.

By law, he said, a chief must be appointed to the child protection commission, adding that “since 2014, no chief to the commission has been appointed besides several advertisements”.

Despite repeated announcements, implementation remains slow and fragmented.

Nauman Mohib Kakakhel, a high court lawyer and legal expert, said that there were no loopholes, scarcity of trained personnel, or poor inter-departmental coordination at the NCRC, but a lack of implementation has allowed countless children to fall through the cracks.

“The only thing lacking is the concerned department’s interest to work on it on a full scale,” Kakakhel added. He urged that it was the job of the child protection unit to serve the child, saying, “We see meetings over child protection but with minute implementations.”

Header Image: A file photo of the silhouettes of two children holding on to the bars of a gate. — Reuters