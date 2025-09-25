French expert hails livestock research in Attock

TAXILA: Pakistan’s rain-fed livestock research is earning international recognition, with French livestock expert Dr M. Christophe Dalibard lauding the scientific work at the Barani Livestock Production Research Institute (BLPRI), Khairi Murat near Fatehjang on Tuesday.

Leading a delegation of foreign and local agricultural specialists, Dr Dalibard said BLPRI’s research programmes are “on par with global scientific standards and provide a model for sustainable livestock production in arid zones.” He emphasised that conservation of local breeds is “vital for climate-resilient agriculture and rural livelihoods.”

The delegation, including Dr Wajid Peerzada, former WTO chief at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, and Irshad Ramay, CEO of RECP Pakistan, was briefed by Director Dr Murtaza Ali Tipu and Research Officer Asad Abbas Khan.

The visitors inspected conservation herds of Dhanni cattle, Salt Range sheep, Kamblepuri camel, and the indigenous hairy goat breed.

The delegation was informed by BLPRI officials that these genetic resources are known for their adaptability to low-input systems, heat tolerance, and disease resistance. The Dhanni cattle, with an average body weight of 350–400 kg, are valued for their draught power and milk yields ranging between 6–8 litres/day. Salt Range sheep — hardy and dual-purpose — show an average lambing percentage of 85–90pc and wool yield of 1.5–2.0 kg annually.

The officials also said Kamblepuri camels, adapted to semi-arid ecology, provide 4–6 litres of milk/day and are used as pack animals in barani areas. The local hairy goat breed is recognised for its rapid weight gain and high kidding rates.

“These indigenous breeds are not just part of Pakistan’s heritage, they are a living insurance policy against climate variability,” Dr Dalibard noted.

“BLPRI’s work proves that with science-led innovation, Pakistan’s barani regions can transform from subsistence farming to sustainable livestock-based economies,” Dr Dalibard observed.

During visit, the delegation also toured rangeland restoration plots, where Acacia modesta, Grewia optiva, and other multipurpose fodder shrubs are being established to improve year-round forage availability. BLPRI’s forage breeding programme is developing high-yielding sorghum and oat varieties that can provide 25–30pc higher dry matter yields under rain-fed conditions.

Dr Tipu explained, “Our integrated approach links animal genetics, feed innovation, and rangeland rehabilitation.

This makes BLPRI unique in addressing the full production cycle in dryland livestock systems.”

The visit concluded with a tree plantation ceremony at Tanaza Dam, reinforcing a commitment to climate-smart livestock production and ecological resilience.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025