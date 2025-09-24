‘Screaming from nightmares’: Surging amputations for Gaza children

An increasing number of children are suffering serious wounds during escalating Israeli attacks, leading to a surge in amputations, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) says, according to Al Jazeera.

“These are children who have lost limbs who wake up screaming from nightmares, who no longer feel safe even in their own families,” Ciaran Donnelly, IRC’s senior vice president, said in a statement.

“Our teams are doing everything possible to support them, but without safe access and basic supplies, their recovery is at risk of stalling completely.”