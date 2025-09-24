Rapists of deaf, mute girl get 14-year jail

BAHAWALPUR: Lodhran Additional Sessions Judge (in charge, anti-rape court) Imran Safdar, on Tuesday handed down 14-year jail term, along with a fine of Rs1 million each, to two men for raping a deaf and mute girl, and uploading the episode on social media.

According to the prosecution, the convicts, Ijaz Baloch and Shan Baloch, raped a 16-year-old deaf and mute girl ‘H’, daughter of one Muhammad Hassan, in the fields near her house at Basti Sardarwali in the limits of Lodhran city police on Dec 20, 2012.

They also recorded a video of the rape and, along with their three unidentified friends and later uploaded it on social media.

On the complaint of the victim’s father, Lodhran city police, on March 23, 2021, registered FIR No 403/21 against them under sections 376 and 292 of the PPC.

The police arrested them and submitted the case challans in the anti-rape court,Lodhran.

The court also ordered the convicts to pay Rs100,000 each to the victim.

In case of default on payment of the fine amount, the convicts will have to undergo a further imprisonment for six months each, the court ordered, and added that both sentences shall run concurrently.

In another judgement, additional sessions court of Multan handed down death sentence to one Saeed Ahmed Qureshi alias Kaka for the murder of one Zubair Ahmed and attempting to murder a man, Hamza and his sister Zahra Bibi, in 2021.

According to the prosecution, the convict, in a fit of rage, shot Zubair dead and injured two others over parking a motorcycle in front of his shop.

The court ordered the convict to pay compensation of Rs2.5 million to the deceased’s family and Rs0.3m each to the two injured persons.

CCD ‘ENCOUNTER’: The Crime Control Department (CCD), Bahawalpur, claimed to have killed a wanted suspect in an encounter near Sammasata here on Tuesday.

CCD city in charge Inspector Farhan Hussain said that during an encounter, a wanted suspect Shan alias Kaloo was killed allegedly in the firing by his own accomplices who fled the scene.

According to the CCD, Shan, a resident of Kabirwala, Khanewal district, was wanted in dozens of criminal cases, including several rape cases. His body was shifted to hospital.

In another ‘encounter’ with four criminals riding motorcycles near Chah Dhoriwala, in the limits of Qutabpur police station, a suspect, Ali Haider Awan, a resident of timbre market, Multan, was injured and arrested by a police patrolling team.

He was admitted to hospital, while a case against him and his three fleeing accomplices was registered.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025