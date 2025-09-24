E-Paper | September 24, 2025

76 more dengue cases reported in twin cities in single day

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 05:24am

ISLAMABAD: As many as 76 new dengue cases were reported in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad in a single day on Tuesday.

According to the District Health Office (DHO), Islamabad 35 cases-- 23 from rural areas and 12 from urban area-- landed in the capital’s hospitals.

According to Rawalpindi Medical University data, 41 dengue patients arrived in n three government-run hospitals of the garrison city.

In Islamabad, as many as eight cases were reported from Bahara Kahu, four each from Tarlai, Tarnol, H-13, and three cases were reported from Rawat. Two cases each were reported from F-8, Sohan, G-9 and F-7, and one each was reported from Koral and Shah Allah Ditta.

“As many as 19 patients are in hospitals and response to all cases has been carried out in accordance with World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols,” official of DHO said.

The District Health Office Islamabad has urged public at large to follow preventive measures, particularly removal of water from containers, tanks, and coolers, to help stop the spread of dengue.

Citizens have been encouraged to play an active role in protecting their own health and the health of others.

According to Rawalpindi Medical University data, total 111 confirmed patients--51 in Holy Family Hospital, 25 patients in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and 35 patients in Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital-- are under treatment in hospitals of the garrison city.

A senior doctor told Dawn that among 111 patients, 34 patients are suffering from Dengue Hemorrhagic fever (DHF) and special care had been provided to them.

“As the conjunctivitis is also prevalent in the garrison city, so no patient with red eyes are not allowed to enter the dengue ward,” he said.

He said that during last 24 hours, as many as 292 patients were reported in Outpatient Department in Holy Family Hospital. 78 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and 24 in Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital and out of them 41 were confirmed dengue patients.

“More than 60 patients got admission in three government-run hospitals on September 23 which is highest from August 15 to September 23. However, hospitals admitted the patients with clear symptoms of dengue virus to avoid the fever being turned into dengue hemorrhagic fever,” he said.

He said that people had been requested to contact the hospital if they were suffering from high fever for last two to three days and instead of going for self medication, immediately get medical check up from the government run hospital to avoid any complications.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025

