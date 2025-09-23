Loss of life in Tirah ignites public anger

• Two dozen, including women and children, killed as explosions rock village near Orakzai

• Locals, lawmakers blame aerial bombardment; KP govt slams deaths in ‘operations against terrorists’

• Officials claim destroyed homes were used by militants as ‘bomb-making facilities’

• CM announces Rs10m compensation for victims’ families; Bara protesters demand justice for the slain

KHYBER: The deaths of around two dozen people in the restive Tirah valley ignited a public outcry, with locals and lawmakers demanding justice over the killings of innocent people.

However, it was not clear what caused the explosions that led to the casualties, as witnesses and law enforcement officials offered differing accounts.

Around two dozen people, including women and children, were reported killed in a series of blasts in and around a cluster of houses in the Akkakhel area, in the early hours of Monday.

Police officials in the region said that around a dozen militants were also among the dead.

According to law enforcement sources, the houses that were completely razed the ground were used by militants to store and manufacture explosive devices.

Officials said that two local militant commanders affiliated with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Aman Gul and Masood Khan, had forcibly occupied the houses and established hideouts in a compound that was used for bomb-making.

There was no official word from security agencies or Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) until going to press. However, the incident drew condemnation from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, which referred to the deaths as having occurred in “operations against terrorists”.

Officials also accused the TTP men of using civilians as ‘human shields’, as they had been stockpiling weapons and explosive materials in private homes, and even mosques.

Official account disputed

Locals and public representatives, however, disputed the official narrative, insisting that the area came under aerial bombardment around midnight on Monday, which resulted in the loss of innocent lives.

They maintained that two homes situated in the Shadalay area of Dars were targeted by aerial bombardment in the dead of night.

They claimed hearing massive explosions around midnight, which left at least five houses in the village, located close to Orakzai district, completely destroyed.

The dead included 12 children, six women and one man — all family members of local elder Khiyal Akbar — while two of the other deceased were identified as local shepherds.

Witnesses said law enforcement officials posted at nearby check posts had barred the entry of outsiders to the Shadaly village early on Monday morning, while local residents struggled to retrieve the dead from the wreckage of their homes.

Although there were calls to bring the dead bodies to Bara for a demonstration, the dead were later laid to rest in a local graveyard.

The incident also echoed in the provincial assembly session, with some PTI lawmakers making angry speeches on the floor of the house.

Meanwhile, a large number of people from different parts of Bara held a protest at Khyber Chowk to condemn the incident and express the heartfelt solidarity with the aggrieved families of Shadala village.

MNA Iqbal Afridi, MPAs Abdul Ghani Afridi and Suhail Afridi, tehsil chairman Mufti Kafeel and representatives of various political parties and tribal elders were also in attendance.

The Bara demonstration demanded the government conduct an impartial judicial inquiry into the incident and take stern legal action against those responsible.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also said it was “deeply shocked” to hear about reports of the killing of several civilians caused by alleged “aerial bombing” in Tirah, and demanded a probe into the matter.

Rs10m compensation

A statement issued by the KP CM’s Secretariat announced compensation of Rs10 million each for the families of the victims.

It said that following the unfortunate incident in Tirah, CM Ali Amin Gandapur had met with a delegation from the district, which included PTI MNA Iqbal Afridi, the KP chief secretary, additional chief secretary (home), Peshawar commissioner and other officials.

“Martyrdom of civilians in the incident is regrettable and condemnable. Martyrdom of civilians as a result of operations against terrorists is unacceptable,” the statement quoted CM Gandapur as saying.

The session also held a detailed consideration of an action plan to prevent such incidents in the future.

“In this regard, it was decided to hold a meeting of the jirga consisting of elected public representatives of the area, leaders of all political parties, and local elders with top military officials.

“The future course of action for peace and order in the area will be decided in the meeting of the jirga with military officials,” the statement said, adding that an agreement was reached to adopt a strategy in Tirah to establish peace and order on the model of Bajaur.

During the meeting, special emphasis was laid on the need to gain the trust of locals and residents for peace in the area, the statement said.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025