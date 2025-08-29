E-Paper | August 29, 2025

PTCL posts Rs9.9bn loss

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 11:48am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) reported a consolidated loss of Rs9.89 billion in the first half of 2025, compared to Rs8.91bn in the same period last year, largely due to pension liabilities.

The company said it paid Rs5.89bn in pension arrears to former employees following a Supreme Court ruling on July 10, which upheld civil servant-level increases and directed PTCL to recognise the continuing liability in its accounts.

Despite the loss, PTCL posted an operating profit of Rs7.9bn in Jan-June 2025, up 38pc from a year earlier, but a one-off pension adjustment pushed its net loss to Rs3.3bn.

Ufone recorded 17pc revenue growth in the first half of 2025, while UBank’s revenue rose 25pc over the same period. However, detailed figures were not disclosed as both are unlisted companies.

The PTCL group comprises PTCL, Ufone, and UBank.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025

