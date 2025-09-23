Pak-China ties a pillar of stability, says Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said on Monday that Pakistan and China’s military cooperation was a pillar of regional stability and deterrence.

The Senate chairman made these remarks at a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy to mark the 76th anniversary of the founding of the Peo­ple’s Republic of China.

In his address, he ext­e­n­ded heartfelt felicitations on behalf of the Parlia­m­ent and people of Pakistan to the leadership, government, and people of China.

Speaking on Pak-China defence cooperation, he praised Chinese fighter jets, such as the JF-17 Thu­­nder programme and the induction of J-10C fig­hter jets, underscoring that Pak-China military collaboration is a cornerstone of regional stability and deterrence.

During the recent escalation between Pakistan and India, the induction of advanced Chinese fighter jets, particularly the J-10C, played a crucial role in strengthening Pakistan’s defence preparedness.

Expressing profound gratitude, he acknowled­g­­ed China’s consistent support to Pakistan during testing times, including earthquakes, floods, and the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that China’s assistance, from humanitarian relief to medical supplies, symbolised the depth of brotherhood.

On economic cooperation, he hailed the China-Pakistan Economic Corri­dor (CPEC) as a flagship initiative and a proud cha­pter in the partnership.

He described Gwadar Port as a gateway of trade and prosperity, reiterating that CPEC is not just about infrastructure but also about shared dreams and prosperity for the people of both nations.

Paying rich tribute to the founding architects of Pak-China relations, inc­luding Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Chairman Mao Zedong, and Premier Zhou Enlai, the Senate chairm­­an underscored their visi­o­­nary leadership.

He stated that Pakistan attaches immense value to its relations with China, describing the anniversary as a moment to celebrate China’s extraordinary achievements.

