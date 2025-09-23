Pak-China ties a pillar of stability, says Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said on Monday that Pakistan and China’s military cooperation was a pillar of regional stability and deterrence.
The Senate chairman made these remarks at a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy to mark the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.
In his address, he extended heartfelt felicitations on behalf of the Parliament and people of Pakistan to the leadership, government, and people of China.
Speaking on Pak-China defence cooperation, he praised Chinese fighter jets, such as the JF-17 Thunder programme and the induction of J-10C fighter jets, underscoring that Pak-China military collaboration is a cornerstone of regional stability and deterrence.
During the recent escalation between Pakistan and India, the induction of advanced Chinese fighter jets, particularly the J-10C, played a crucial role in strengthening Pakistan’s defence preparedness.
Expressing profound gratitude, he acknowledged China’s consistent support to Pakistan during testing times, including earthquakes, floods, and the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that China’s assistance, from humanitarian relief to medical supplies, symbolised the depth of brotherhood.
On economic cooperation, he hailed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a flagship initiative and a proud chapter in the partnership.
He described Gwadar Port as a gateway of trade and prosperity, reiterating that CPEC is not just about infrastructure but also about shared dreams and prosperity for the people of both nations.
Paying rich tribute to the founding architects of Pak-China relations, including Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Chairman Mao Zedong, and Premier Zhou Enlai, the Senate chairman underscored their visionary leadership.
He stated that Pakistan attaches immense value to its relations with China, describing the anniversary as a moment to celebrate China’s extraordinary achievements.
