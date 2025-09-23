E-Paper | September 23, 2025

White House defends official over $50,000 bribery charge

Reuters Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 06:03am

WASHINGTON: The White House said on Monday President Donald Trump fully stands by border czar Tom Homan, after media reports circul­ated that Homan accepted a $50,000 payment from an undercover FBI agent last year in a bribery sting operation.

Speaking to reporters at a press briefing, White House spokeswoman Kar­oline Leavitt rejected the reports that Homan had accepted such a payment.

“The White House and the president stand by Tom Homan 100 per cent because he did absolutely nothing wrong,” Leavitt said. She said that FBI agents and prosecutors found no evidence of illegal activity or criminal wrongdoing by Homan.

On Sunday, two sources familiar with the matter said Tom Homan accepted a $50,000 bag of cash from an undercover FBI agent last year in a since-closed US Justice Department bribery investigation.

In the alleged scheme, Homan promised government contracts when he joined the Trump administration in exchange for the money, the sources said.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025

