Nashra’s six-wicket haul inspires Pakistan to consolation win over SA

LAHORE: A career-best bowling performance from left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu, who claimed six wickets for just 26 runs, inspired the Pakistan women’s team to a convincing six-wicket victory over South Africa in the third and final One-day International at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Despite the win, Pakistan lost the three-match series 2-1, with South Africa having secured the trophy with victories in the first two games.

South Africa, who had opted to bat first after making five changes to their side, were dismantled by a dominant Pakistani bowling attack.

Their batters, impressive in the previous matches, had no answer for Nashra’s spin on a helpful pitch. The visitors were bundled out for a meagre 115 in just 25.5 overs.

During her spell, Nashra also completed a significant personal milestone, taking her 100th ODI wicket in her 75th match. She became only the third Pakistani woman to achieve this feat, joining former captain Sana Mir and all-rounder Nida Dar.

Only South African captain Laura Wolvaardt offered significant resistance, scoring a quick 28 off 23 balls before being dismissed by pacer Diana Baig.

Nashra ripped through the middle and lower order, removing Sune Luus (10), Miane Smit (nine), Anneke Bosch (10), Sinalo Jafta (four), Chloe Tryon (three) and Nonkululeko Mlaba (13).

Leg-spinner Syeda Aroob Shah provided excellent support, taking two wickets for 16 runs, while off-spinner Omaima Sohail chipped in with one wicket.

In reply, Pakistan’s chase was anchored by a composed, unbeaten half-century from Sidra Amin. The pursuit began shakily as Omaima Sohail was caught behind off Mlaba for a first-ball duck.

However, Sidra combined with opener Muneeba Ali (44 off 76 balls) in a steadying 64-run partnership for the second wicket.

After left-hander Muneeba was dismissed leg-before-wicket by Nondumiso Shangase and captain Fatima Sana fell for a duck to the same bowler, Sidra ensured there would be no further collapse.

She shared a partnership with Natalia Pervaiz (14 off 10 balls) before seeing the team home with debutant Eyman Fatima (two not out).

Sidra — who scored two centuries in the first two ODIs — finished on 50 not out from 94 balls, hitting eight fours, as Pakistan reached 117 for four in 31 overs.

For South Africa, Mlaba and Shangase took two wickets apiece.

Despite improved display from the national team suffered close losses against the Proteas.

Marizanne Kapp and Tazmin Brits hit centuries and put up the third-highest partnership to won the first match. Brits again starred with the bat for the visitors as the 34-year-old hit another ton alongside captain Wolvaardt to trump Sidra’s century to take an assailable lead.

Pakistan will open their ICC Women’s World Cup campaign against Bangladesh on Oct 2.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025