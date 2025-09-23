E-Paper | September 23, 2025

Nashra’s six-wicket haul inspires Pakistan to consolation win over SA

Mohammad Yaqoob Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 06:02am
LAHORE: Members of South African women’s squad celebrate with the series trophy after the third One-day International against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.—M.Arif/White Star
LAHORE: Members of South African women’s squad celebrate with the series trophy after the third One-day International against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.—M.Arif/White Star

LAHORE: A career-best bowling performance from left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu, who claimed six wickets for just 26 runs, inspired the Pakistan women’s team to a convincing six-wicket victory over South Africa in the third and final One-day International at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Despite the win, Pakistan lost the three-match series 2-1, with South Africa having secured the trophy with victories in the first two games.

South Africa, who had opted to bat first after making five changes to their side, were dismantled by a dominant Pakistani bowling attack.

Their batters, impressive in the previous matches, had no answer for Nashra’s spin on a helpful pitch. The visitors were bundled out for a meagre 115 in just 25.5 overs.

During her spell, Nashra also completed a significant personal milestone, taking her 100th ODI wicket in her 75th match. She became only the third Pakistani woman to achieve this feat, joining former captain Sana Mir and all-rounder Nida Dar.

Only South African captain Laura Wolvaardt offered significant resistance, scoring a quick 28 off 23 balls before being dismissed by pacer Diana Baig.

Nashra ripped through the middle and lower order, removing Sune Luus (10), Miane Smit (nine), Anneke Bosch (10), Sinalo Jafta (four), Chloe Tryon (three) and Nonkululeko Mlaba (13).

Leg-spinner Syeda Aroob Shah provided excellent support, taking two wickets for 16 runs, while off-spinner Omaima Sohail chipped in with one wicket.

In reply, Pakistan’s chase was anchored by a composed, unbeaten half-century from Sidra Amin. The pursuit began shakily as Omaima Sohail was caught behind off Mlaba for a first-ball duck.

However, Sidra combined with opener Muneeba Ali (44 off 76 balls) in a steadying 64-run partnership for the second wicket.

After left-hander Muneeba was dismissed leg-before-wicket by Nondumiso Shangase and captain Fatima Sana fell for a duck to the same bowler, Sidra ensured there would be no further collapse.

She shared a partnership with Natalia Pervaiz (14 off 10 balls) before seeing the team home with debutant Eyman Fatima (two not out).

Sidra — who scored two centuries in the first two ODIs — finished on 50 not out from 94 balls, hitting eight fours, as Pakistan reached 117 for four in 31 overs.

For South Africa, Mlaba and Shangase took two wickets apiece.

Despite improved display from the national team suffered close losses against the Proteas.

Marizanne Kapp and Tazmin Brits hit centuries and put up the third-highest partnership to won the first match. Brits again starred with the bat for the visitors as the 34-year-old hit another ton alongside captain Wolvaardt to trump Sidra’s century to take an assailable lead.

Pakistan will open their ICC Women’s World Cup campaign against Bangladesh on Oct 2.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Elite pact

Elite pact

Arifa Noor
Domestically, the Pak-Saudi pact is being viewed exactly the same way as some past moments.

Editorial

Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...
No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...