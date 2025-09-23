Heavy flooding cuts off road links between 90 villages in Jamshoro, Dadu districts

DADU: Roaring floodwater from Guddu and Sukkur Barrages passing through the Indus River reached Jamshoro and Dadu districts on Monday.

Overtopping and changed course of the river at different places caused flooding in villages and farmlands.

According to a report reaching here in the evening, deluges cut off road links between 90 villages and inundated many other pucca roads in the two districts.

Men, women and children were seen moving away from their heavily flooded villages to reach any dry place coming on their way.

Deluges hit urban areas, schools and health facilities

Water level in the Indus was constantly rising at Sehwan and Manjhand and, according to a rough estimate, the discharge there was around 470,000 cusecs.

According to sources in the area, over 80 villages across Sehwan and Man­jhand talukas have come under floodwater and people were facing great hardship in continuing their routine activities.

In Manjhand, a historic temple and nearby railway tracks were submerged. The tracks at Laki Shah Sadar and Amri were also inundated.

A privately raised dyke near Manzoorabad eroded due to immense pressure of floodwater. Gushing deluge was moving towards the populated areas with full force.

The road leading to Budhapur had come under deep water severely affecting movement of local residents.

In Sehwan taluka, five more villages — Long Khan, Sadiq Sahto, Amin Shahani, Lal Bakhsh Laghari, and Kacha Radhan — were hit by floodwater bringing the number of affected villages to over 20.

Four other villages in the Petaro area were also hit by flowing discharges restricting local residents to their homes.

In both Sehwan and Manhand talukas, about 15 government schools and eight health facilities were hit by severe flooding making them to stop functioning.

The Larkana-Sehwan Bund is said to be under immense pressure floodwater. Deluges have also hit the Sehwan-Hyder­abad section of the Indus Highway at Bhagotoro.

Former MNA Sardar Sikandar Ali Rahopoto visited the Chhachhar Loop Bund near Amri on Monday to assess the situation.

He reviewed the strengthening work and received a briefed from the officials concerned at the site.

“A new dyke is being constructed ahead of the Laki Shah Sadar to supplement the Amri Loop Bund strength,” he said.

The Sindh government was taking all possible measures to ensure public safety and control the floodwater, he added.

Irrigation officials were also present during the former MNA’s visit.

