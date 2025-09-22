‘The horror of it all’: doctor describes ‘catastrophic’ conditions at Gaza City hospital

An Australian anaesthesiologist working at Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital has described the horrors of working amid Israel’s offensive on the territory’s largest urban centre.

Speaking to Al Jazeera from the hospital, where she had been based for less than a week, Dr Saya Aziz said the situation was “catastrophic”.

“I don’t think anyone has anything quite like it,” she said. “You’ll hear a big, huge bomb, then you’ll know within 5-10 minutes, you’re going to get a mass casualty. You’ll hear the wailing, the screams, the chaos … family members bringing in the patients.”

She described the scenes that confronted medical staff following an attack as “a bloodbath“.

“You’ll walk into the resus area and … don’t know where to look,” she said. “Bits of flesh everywhere, dangling bits of toes, muscle, tendons … The horror of it all.”