Minor girl dies in roof collapse

LAHORE: A minor girl died while another injured when roof of their house collapse in a village near Manawan.

The Rescue 1122 and the police teams rushed to the site on being alerted when locals called and informed them about the incident.

A spokesperson for the Rescue 1122 said the teams reached the site and recovered a minor girl namely Ariba (5) dead while a boy Sakhawaat (10) injured. He said the dilapidated roof collapsed when both the children were playing in a room.

The police have launched further investigations into the incident.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025