Nine members of Bugti tribe abducted in Balochistan

Ali Jan Mangi Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 10:28am

DERA MURAD JAM­ALI: At least nine people were abducted in the Sui tehsil of Dera Bugti district on Sunday, officials said.

Levies officials said that a group of armed men reached the Gothan area of Sui tehsil and held the area people at gunpoint before taking at least nine of them away to an undisclosed location.

“The kidnapped individuals belong to the Hijwani clan of the Bugti tribe and were cattle herders,” the officials said, adding that abduction triggered fear and panic in the area.

Levies and other security personnel rushed to the area soon after receiving information about the kidnapping of the nine people and cordoned off the area.

An operation was launched to find the abducted cattle herder and ensure safe recovery of all the nine kidnapped people.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025

