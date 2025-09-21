Balochistan CM condemns murder of Ziarat assistant commissioner, his son

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday strongly condemned the murder of kidnapped Ziarat Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Afzal Baqi and his son.

In a statement from his office, CM Bugti said that the killing could not be condemned enough and hailed Baqi as a “dutiful, hardworking and capable officer who discharged his responsibilities with honesty and integrity”.

“The martyred Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Afzal sacrificed his life while fulfilling his responsibilities and will live on in the hearts of the people,” the statement read.

While paying tribute to the martyred AC and his son, he said that their deaths would not be in vain.

“[The CM] made it clear that the killers of innocent people and enemies of peace will never be able to escape their fate,” the statement read. “The sacrifices of the martyrs are a beacon [of] light in the journey of establishing peace and stability in Balochistan.”

The AC and his son were kidnapped in August by armed suspects while on a picnic in the Zezri area, Ziarat Deputy Commissioner Zakaullah Durrani said.

According to Durrani, Baqi and his son were taken to an unknown location after the suspects stopped the vehicle at gunpoint and ordered everyone to abandon it before setting it on fire. They released Afzal’s gunman, driver and other family members but forced the official and his son to go with them.

The DC said on August 13 that a search operation by security forces was active in the area for to recover AC Baqi and his son and that elders from different tribes were also contacted to use their influence to get the officer released.

According to Durrani, no organisation or group claimed responsibility. The local administration had announced a Rs50 million reward for providing information about the whereabouts of the kidnappers.