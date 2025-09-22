E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Korean stars face backlash after posting tributes to Charlie Kirk

The Korea Herald | ANN Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 07:05am
Sunye, former member of Wonder Girls.—Courtesy The Korea Herald
Sunye, former member of Wonder Girls.—Courtesy The Korea Herald

FORMER Wonder Girls member Sunye has come under fire after posting a social media tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot during a debate event at Utah Valley University in the US on Aug 10.

Her post followed similar messages posted by Super Junior’s Choi Si-won, who also drew criticism for mourning Kirk despite his history of controversial statements that often stirred political discord.

Kirk, CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organisation “Turning Point USA” and a prominent supporter of US President Donald Trump, frequently focused on culture-war issues and made contentious remarks on gender, race and politics.

Sunye uploaded a clip of Kirk’s memorial to her Instagram story with a passage from 1 John 4:9-10 and text that praised him for preaching Jesus Christ “until his final moments on Earth.” The post was removed shortly after, likely in response to mounting backlash.

Some fans and online comments opposing the conservative activist expressed disappointment, saying they would unfollow, calling the situation heartbreaking for longtime supporters. Critical remarks have continued to appear under her other posts.

Kirk’s death has sparked a wave of controversy in Korea, with several celebrities posting and then retracting tributes amid public outrage.

Choi also shared a memorial post on Aug 11 from US pastor John Bevere and the Christian group Bible Alive, which described Kirk as “one of America’s heroes” who “stood firmly against evil.” After criticism that the post appeared to endorse Kirk’s far-right stance, Choi deleted it and issued an explanation through the fan platform Bubble.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025

