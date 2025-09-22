Stray bullet claims another boy’s life in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Another ten-year-old boy was killed by a stray bullet in Nesata area here on Sunday.

The boy identified as Tahir son of Syed Alam was playing at his home when the stray bullet hit him, killing him on the spot.

It merits a mention here that aerial firing is continues unabated in Charsadda, causing the loss of several precious lives. The local residents have expressed concern over growing deaths in the incidents of aerial firing. They said the police have become silent spectators, adding those involved in aerial firing enjoy impunity.

They said celebrity firing continued on weddings and other occasions in Charsadda district, due to which not only precious lives are being lost, but many people have become disabled.

In this regard, political, social and business circles and the public have demanded immediate police action to curb this menace, saying the police should fulfill its responsibilities. They said that in the past due to a strict police action against those found involved the aerial firing was controlled to some extent.

However, now these people are let scot free due to which many precious lives have been lost in recent days in Tangi, Nesata and other areas of the district.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025