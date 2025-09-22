Govt asked to announce posthumous awards for music composers

PESHAWAR: The participants of a reference paid glowing tributes to Farooq Ustad and Khalid Malik Haider, two popular music composers, who passed away during the last week due to multiple health complications.

The event was organised by Hunari Tolana Welfare Society here on Sunday in a local music studio. The participants of the event said that music composers played a pivotal role in shaping the music landscape by creating original works that reflected cultural, social and emotional themes and their works inspired future generations.

Artists termed demise of music masters a great loss to the world of folk music. They said that both of them enriched Pashto and Urdu folk musical world with their creakily and innovation.

They praised huge contribution of both the deceased musicians to folk Pashto and Urdu music and asked provincial culture department to announce posthumous awards and commendation certificates for them.

Dr Rashid Ahamd Khan, chief of Hunari Tolana Welfare Society, in his opening remarks said that both Farooq Ustad and Khalid Malik Haider played a significant role in promoting folk music of the province and country at large.

He said that contributions of Farooq Ustad and Khalid Malik Haider to radio, TV and film were immense but regrettably their works went unnoticed both being humble souls lived in seclusion.

Being the masters of tunes, the deceased music composers imparted music skills to countless vocalists and instrumentalist and also introduced new tunes in the field of folk symphonies, he said.

Senior folk artist Ahmad Gul Ustad said that Farooq Ustad learnt basics of music from Patiala Gharana drenched in classical tunes and blended in modern Pashto music.

“Farooq Ustad aka Gul Ji (1948-2025) spent some time in Punjab and parts of KP. He also served as music master at Fazle Haq College Mardan. His services for Pashto music are incredible,” he said.

A resident of Swabi district, Farooq Ustad was a down-to-earth personality having mastery over all shades of Pashto folk music compositions.

“Farooq Ustad was not only a music composer but also a an excellent folk singer and had large fans following and most admired his velvety voice and expertise in blending poetry and musical thyme into songs,” said Fazal Wahab Dard, a renowned vocalist.

Paying tributes to Khalid Malik Haider (1945-2025), a noted music director died in his Peshawar residence a week ago, the participants of the event said he had authored three books on music in Urdu.

His books including ‘Sur Bahar’, ‘Sur Singhaar’ and ‘Mosiki Pehli Kitab’ would continue to inspire budding artists. The music compositions of Khalid Malik Haider had acclaimed widespread appreciation at international level.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025