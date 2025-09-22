Rais Amrohvi remembered on 37th death anniversary

KARACHI: Speakers at a programme on Sunday paid rich tributes to poet, journalist and columnist Rais Amrohvi on the occasion of his 37th death anniversary.

The programme titled ‘Farzandan-i-Karachi’ was organised by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation at the Khaliq Dina Hall under the patronage of Mayor Murtaza Wahab.

The event saw participation from a large number of the city’s prominent personalities including Shakeel Adilzada, Munawar Saeed, Dr Aqeel Abbas Jafari, Kazim Saeed, Shahana Rais and Lubna Jerar Naqvi, said a press release issued by the KMC.

The speakers shed light on Rais Amrohvi’s personality and services, describing him as a visionary figure, whose intellectual and literary contributions remain alive to this day.

His thought-provoking writings still resonate in the contemporary era and continue to guide the younger generation, they said.

They acknowledged that Rais Amrohvi was a unique blend of knowledge, thought, and literature, and his contributions are still discussed and celebrated in intellectual and literary gatherings.

The speakers also praised the KMC and Mayor Wahab for organising an event to honour the literary icon. Speaking at the event, Mayor Wahab said that organising the programme in memory of Rais Amrohvi was an honour. “We salute his services, as he was not just the pride of Karachi but a valuable national asset. Preserving his literary and intellectual legacy is our collective responsibility.”

The mayor termed personalities like Rais Amrohvi ‘a treasure of this city’ and said it is essential to recognise their contributions.

He extended heartfelt regards to Rais Amrohvi’s family and admirers. “Today, we remember a remarkable personality from Karachi who carved a distinct identity through his literary, intellectual, and journalistic excellence. His name is an important chapter in Pakistan’s intellectual history,” he said. Mayor Wahab also announced that historic buildings such as Khaliq Dina Hall, Frere Hall, and other locations have now been allocated for such literary, cultural and intellectual events.

He expressed the desire to host more events at these venues to help revive Karachi’s positive image and introduce the younger generation to their intellectual heritage.

Appealing to citizens and literary communities, he urged them to support KMC’s efforts to restore the city’s vibrancy, recalling a time when Karachi was a hub of knowledge, literature, and culture.

He emphasised the need for collective efforts to preserve literary heritage. “Such events not only promote intellectual awareness but also foster social consciousness,” he remarked.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025