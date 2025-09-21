E-Paper | September 21, 2025

Israel creating ‘Nazi-like concentration camps’ by displacing people: Gaza health ministry

Published September 21, 2025

The head of Gaza’s health ministry has denounced Israel’s forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza City, saying hundreds of thousands remain trapped in the besieged city, Al Jazeera reports.

“More than 900,000 remain steadfast and refuse to leave despite the ongoing bombardment and destruction,” Director-General Munir al-Bursh was quoted as saying.

“The so-called ‘humanitarian zones’ are being used by the occupation to try to confine one million people in overcrowded areas with no water, no basic supplies, and no proper shelter,” he added.

“The occupation has allocated only 12 per cent of Gaza’s territory as shelter areas, and is attempting to forcibly cram at least 1.7 million people into these zones.

“This amounts to a plan to create Nazi-like concentration camps of extermination, aiming to forcibly displace people into areas that lack the most basic conditions for life.”

