Israeli opposition forms bloc to defeat PM Netanyahu

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, Yashar! with Gadi Eisenkot, and Democrats chair Yair Golan have announced they formed the “change bloc”, Al Jazeera reports, citing Israeli media.

The leaders said they are turning their regular meetings into a permanent forum to defeat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government in the next election, news reports were quoted as saying.

“The next meeting will be held immediately after Yom Kippur [October 1-2] with the leaders saying they expect Naftali Bennett and Benny Gantz to join future discussions,” The Jerusalem Post reported, referring to two other opposition politicians.