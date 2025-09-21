E-Paper | September 21, 2025

PPP insists on BISP use to help flood survivors

Ikram Junaidi Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 08:01am

ISLAMABAD: Amid app­arent reluctance by the federal government to use the Benazir Income Support Pro­gramme (BISP) to help the flood survivors, the PPP has once again urged the Centre to disburse stipends among displaced citizens via the “efficient and proven” BISP.

Over the past weeks, the PPP chairman and senior leaders have encouraged the use of the flagship income support initiative to provide relief to thousands of citizens affected by the monsoon floods. Earlier this week, its vice president, Sherry Rehman, had “strongly and repeatedly” advocated the use of BISP for the purpose in a Senate committee meeting.

On Saturday, another PPP leader Humayun Khan urged the government to do the same. His statement came days after PML-N leader and PM’s aide Rana Sanaullah expressed apprehensions about the BISP, calling it unviable for a cash-strapped government. Rana Sana said the BISP could not be continued in its current form — it either needed to be wrapped up or be completely revamped.

The PML-N leader had suggested ‘Benazir Rozgar Scheme’ or ‘Hunarmand Scheme’ would be a more effective way to provide skills and employment opportunities to its beneficiaries instead of a monthly stipend. He had said the matter would be discussed in parliament, claiming that even some PPP leaders were also in agreement with this proposal.

In a statement on Saturday, PPP Secretary General Humayun Khan reiterated his party’s demand that relief activities should be fast-tracked through the BISP, named after former premier late Benazir Bhutto.

He said that the federal government should provide immediate financial assistance to the flood-affected families through the BISP. He emphasised the BISP was a “proven, transparent, and efficient mechanism capable of delivering direct support” to the country’s most vulnerable populations.

“In these critical times, the affected families are in desperate need of urgent support. BISP is the most reliable platform for ensuring swift and fair distribution of relief funds,” he said. The PPP leader urged the government to put aside political differences and act purely on humanitarian grounds, ensuring that relief efforts were carried out without delay or discrimination.

“This is not the time for political point-scoring. It is a time for solidarity and action. The government must mobilise all available resources to assist those in need through BISP’s transparent system,” he added.

At least 910 people have lost their lives in the torrential rains and flash floods across the country since June 26, according to the National Disaster Management Authority, APP reported on Sept 8. It was reported that 1,044 people were injured, 7,850 houses were destroyed, and 6,180 livestock were killed.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025

