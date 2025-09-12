PPP passes senate resolution on floods, urges disbursing immediate support via BISP

The PPP has called on the state to disburse support to the flood victims using Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in light of recent devastation caused by floods in the country.

In a resolution passed by the party in the senate today, the PPP said that it “urges the federal government to no longer delay the immediate cash transfers to displaced families and farmers through BISP.”

PPP said that the current situation merits “an immediate coordinated national and international response.” The resolution called for “immediate humanitarian relief, including the waiver of electricity bills to millions of vulnerable people.”

“Delay in asking for international assistance and disbursing support via BISP is inexplicable,” it added.