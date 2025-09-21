E-Paper | September 21, 2025

JI emir Hafiz Naeem urges honest leadership to resolve crises

Saleem Shahid Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 11:08am

QUETTA: Jamaat-i-Islami emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has warned the ruling elite to acknowledge their failures and address systematic problems, saying that only honest and God-fearing leadership can steer the country out of crises.

Speaking at a ceremony at a local university on Saturday, the JI chief stressed that Islam grants significant rights to minorities and that only justice and accountability can guarantee national progress.

On the occasion, Professor Shakeel Roshan, along with several others, announced his joining of Jamaat-i-Islami.

Mr Rehman strongly condemned corruption, educational deprivation, the energy crisis, and ethnic discrimination in Balochistan. He reaffirmed Jamaat-i-Islami’s commitment to uniting the nation on common values and continuing the struggle for the supremacy of Allah’s law.

Highlighting the governance crisis in Sindh and Balochistan, he said corruption had become a manifesto in itself, with mafias protecting political parties and accelerating their downfall.

Expressing solidarity with the underprivileged people of Balochistan, Mr Rehman said the party would intensify its struggle to bring honest and capable leadership forward. He emphasised that providing young people with viable opportunities was the key to progress.

Expressing deep concern over the state of education, he noted that 2.6 million children in Balochistan remain out of school—an alarming national disgrace. “Education is not charity, it is every child’s fundamental right,” he said.

About the energy crisis, the JI chief pointed out that Balochistan’s abundant sunlight offers a simple and sustainable solution for cheap electricity generation, urging immediate action. He added that collective development was only possible through justice, equity, and timely identification of flaws.

He also emphasised the role of information technology management (ITM) in national development, reminding rulers that the state’s job was not merely to impose authority but also to deliver rights.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025

