NCCIA senior official removed over ‘complaints’

LAHORE: National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Lahore Additional Director Sarfraz Chaudhry has been removed reportedly over different controversies.

Mr Chaudhry has been asked to report to the NCCIA headquarters, Islamabad. He said he was transferred to the headquarters and he had sought a six-month leave.

“The task I had taken up will be met by my successor. However, to those involved in trolling me on social media, I will respond at an appropriate time,” he said.

Three controversies surrounded Mr Chaudhry of late – one regarding laying hands on a number of YouTubers/social media influencers including Saadur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai and Rajab Butt for their alleged involvement in unregulated online trading and online gambling apps. The other is registration of an FIR against some lawyers who allegedly tried to get a suspect released from the NCCIA.

A lawyer in question has claimed that the suspect was detained illegally and a court appointed bailiff had visited the NCCIA, Lahore, for his release. The third controversy is related to the tiff between a group of Lahore’s journalists and a serving DIG and some other police officials as the former moved the NCCIA to act against the latter.

According to an official, Mr Chaudhry had been transferred in light of different complaints against him.

Meanwhile, the NCCIA arrested seven suspects for online financial fraud.

An NCCIA team conducted a raid in Silanwali, Sargodha, and arrested suspects Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Yaseen, Muhammad Suleman, Naseem Akhter, Shahbaz Ali, Suleman James and Abdul Aziz. Electronic devices recovered from their possession contained multiple pieces of evidence of financial fraud.

The suspects posed as representatives of a foreign company and looted millions of rupees in the name of crypto and online investment, it said.

According to investigations, large sums of money were collected from victims through various bank accounts and mobile numbers. The suspects trapped citizens using fake WhatsApp numbers, international contacts, and advertisements.

The case has been registered against the suspects under sections 13, 14, and 16 of the Peca Act, and sections 419, 420, 468, 471, and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025