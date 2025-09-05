E-Paper | September 05, 2025

NCCIA summons YouTuber Rajab Butt on Sept 9 for ‘promoting online gambling apps’

Rana Bilal Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 11:14pm

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has summoned YouTuber Rajab Butt on September 9 to join an inquiry regarding his alleged promotion of online gambling apps, it emerged on Friday.

Butt has one of the largest online followings in the country and has been embroiled in controversy for years, including over his brief custody of a lion cub.

A notice by the NCCIA on Thursday to the YouTuber said the allegation against him was of “involvement in financial scams through online trading apps, motivating youth for investments in online gambling app, use of social media platforms to project online gambling investments, designed an orchestrated scheme for looting innocent people hard-earned income on basis of convincing them to invest in unregistered/non-licenced online apps”.

It directed him to appear in person before NCCIA Assistant Director Shoaib Riaz to record his version in his defence at Lahore’s NCCIA Office on Tuesday at 11am for a fair trial process.

“In case of non-appearance, it will be assumed that you have nothing to present or state in your defence,” the notice read.

Barrister Mian Ali Ashfaq told Dawn.com that he would be representing Butt and a written response would be submitted on Tuesday.

“Rajab Butt’s case is being reviewed from all aspects. Rajab Butt’s case will be fully defended according to the law,” Barrister Ashfaq said.

The development comes after YouTuber Saadur Rehman, aka Ducky Bhai, was arrested last month at the Lahore airport after being booked by the NCCIA for allegedly promoting online gambling and betting applications.

The case was registered by the NCCIA Lahore on August 17 around midnight under Sections 13 (Electronic Forgery), 14 (Electronic Fraud), 25 (Spamming) and 26 (Spoofing) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 as well as sections 294 B (Offering prize in connection with trade) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducting delivery of property) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flood accountability
Updated 05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

All political parties must recognise that disaster is not a moment for politicking, but a test of governance.
Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...
Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...