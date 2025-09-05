NCCIA summons YouTuber Rajab Butt on Sept 9 for ‘promoting online gambling apps’

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has summoned YouTuber Rajab Butt on September 9 to join an inquiry regarding his alleged promotion of online gambling apps, it emerged on Friday.

Butt has one of the largest online followings in the country and has been embroiled in controversy for years, including over his brief custody of a lion cub.

A notice by the NCCIA on Thursday to the YouTuber said the allegation against him was of “involvement in financial scams through online trading apps, motivating youth for investments in online gambling app, use of social media platforms to project online gambling investments, designed an orchestrated scheme for looting innocent people hard-earned income on basis of convincing them to invest in unregistered/non-licenced online apps”.

It directed him to appear in person before NCCIA Assistant Director Shoaib Riaz to record his version in his defence at Lahore’s NCCIA Office on Tuesday at 11am for a fair trial process.

“In case of non-appearance, it will be assumed that you have nothing to present or state in your defence,” the notice read.

Barrister Mian Ali Ashfaq told Dawn.com that he would be representing Butt and a written response would be submitted on Tuesday.

“Rajab Butt’s case is being reviewed from all aspects. Rajab Butt’s case will be fully defended according to the law,” Barrister Ashfaq said.

The development comes after YouTuber Saadur Rehman, aka Ducky Bhai, was arrested last month at the Lahore airport after being booked by the NCCIA for allegedly promoting online gambling and betting applications.

The case was registered by the NCCIA Lahore on August 17 around midnight under Sections 13 (Electronic Forgery), 14 (Electronic Fraud), 25 (Spamming) and 26 (Spoofing) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 as well as sections 294 B (Offering prize in connection with trade) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducting delivery of property) of the Pakistan Penal Code.