PTI welcomes Pak-Saudi defence agreement

Our Correspondent Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 05:38am

SWABI: Central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and general secretary of Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan Asad Qaiser has welcomed the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence agreement, calling it a landmark pact, which would go a long way in further strengthening their deterrence against any aggression.

“It is not between political parties but a state-to-state agreement and PTI leadership is well aware of the importance of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan’s foreign policy,” he said, according to a press release issued here on Saturday.

Mr Qaiser said every Pakistani was pleased with this defence pact because Haramain Sharifain (holy places) were deeply tied their faith.

“PTI leadership has welcomed the defence agreement with Saudi Arabia. This is a landmark pact from every aspect,” he remarked.

Qaiser says pact to strengthen deterrence against aggression

However, he said the agreement should not be politicised as it represents the commitment of the people of Pakistan to the Haramain Sharifain, and that the people of Pakistan were ready to make every sacrifice for the protection of the holy places.

Qaiser castigated Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s remarks that Imran Khan’s era was over. He said if free and fair elections were held even an alliance of PML-N, PPP, MQM and other parties could not compete with the PTI. “Just provide us with a level playing field, and then try to win even 10 seats,” he challenged the Punjab chief minister.

MAIZE CROP DAMAGED: Recent rains, floods and hailstorm have badly damaged maize crop incurring heavy losses on growers in Swabi.

Speaking at a meeting here on Saturday, members of Kisan Board (KB), a farmers’ wing of Jamaat-i-Islami, said the recent weather events had badly hit the farming sector in the region.

Safdar Khan, a farmer from Maneri Bala village, said the rains and hailstorms had badly damaged their maize crop at a very critical stage. He said almost 70 per cent of the crop had been damaged.

Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Khan, KB Swabi president, said they would pursue the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leaders belonging to the district to play their due role in helping the rain and flood-hit farmers.

“We stand with farmers and would continue to fight for their rights,” he said.

Meanwhile, unidentified assailants shot dead a man in a village of Razaar tehsil on Saturday, Rescue 1122 officials and police said.

SHO Yar Hussain police station Asifullah Khan identified the deceased as Asif Khan.

He said that both the killers and the reason behind the incident were not yet known. He said the police had started an investigation.

The body was shifted to Yar Hussain Civil Hospital for autopsy.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025

