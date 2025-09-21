One killed, 10 injured in separate incidents

TAXILA: One person was killed while 10 others were injured in three incidents in Attock and Wah on Saturday.

In the first incident, a motorcyclist was killed and another sustained injuries when their vehicle collided with a passenger van near Mankor checkpost, Khushhal Garh, Jand tehsil.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Hasan, son of Safdar Shah, while the injured was identified as Samar Ali. Rescue teams shifted the body and injured to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Separately, seven people on board a passenger van were injured when a truck rammed into it near Brahma Interchange in the limits of Wah Saddar police station.

In another incident, two persons were injured when their motorcycle collided with each other on Kohat- Attock Road near Dhak Chowk in the limits of Jand police station.

