Thousands gather in Swat for peace

SWAT: Residents of Swat on Friday announced that there would be no place for terrorists in the valley, warning that if the provincial government and police failed to expel terrorists present in the border areas of Swat and Dir, they would confront the terrorists on their own.

The announcement was made during a large public gathering held by the Swat Qaumi Jirga at Matta Chowk here under the slogan “Swat Aman Pasoon (Swat Peace March).

Speakers included MNA Dr Amjad Ali, Swat City Mayor Shahid Ali Khan and elders Rahmat Ali Khan, Sher Badar Khan, Bahadar Sher Afghan, Ayoub Asharey, Sher Shah Khan and Mukhtar Yousafzai, Provincial minister Fazal Hakim Khan Yousafzai, PTI MNA Dr Amjad Ali Khan, MPAs Ali Shah Khan, Sultan Rom Khan and Mohammad Naeem Khan, and chairman of the Kabal tehsil council Saeed Khan were also in attendance.

Thousands of people from all walks of life showed up, filling the adjoining roads of Matta Chowk. Many participants climbed rooftops to listen to the speeches due to a lack of space. Scores of women and children also attended the march.

Warn they’ll challenge terrorists if govt fails to oust them

The speakers emphasised that today’s Swat was no longer a place where terrorists could find refuge.

They said they knew who brought terrorists to the mountains of Swat. They asked terrorists to leave the valley to prevent a stern action by residents.

The speakers pointed out that Swat had more than 7,000 policemen equipped with modern weapons but they’re not authorised to launch operations against terrorists.

They said the Matta gathering should be taken as a “referendum against terrorism” as thousands of residents voted against violence.

The jirga leaders described terrorism in Bajaur and southern districts “artificial” and rejected by the people. They demanded lasting peace across the province, reminding the state that it was responsible under the Constitution to protect every citizen.

The Aman Pasoon gave the provincial government and police one-month ultimatum to take decisive action against terrorists and warned that if no operation was launched within that period, protest rallies would be staged across Swat not only against terrorism but against the provincial government and police as well.

Leaders and office-bearers of political parties and organisations, including Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), joined the peace march.

According to local peace activists, the Aman Pasoon gathering at Matta Chowk was unprecedented in the region’s history. In 2022 when terrorists re-emerged in Swat’s mountainous areas, the Swat Olasi Pasoon staged a historic rally at Nishat Chowk.

Two years later, the Swat Qaumi Jirga’s peace march at the same venue was even bigger.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025