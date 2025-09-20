Immigrant and art

LAST week, the American magazine Artnet News published a list of the 15 artists garnering the most attention at museums across the US. It is a matter of honour that two of these artists are Pakistani-American women, Anila Agha and Shahzia Sikander. So, it’s nothing less than a tragedy that the work of Anila Agha has not been exhibited in Pakistan.

As Ben Davis wrote in the Artnet piece, Agha’s path to prominence has been an unusual one. She burst onto the art scene in 2014 when her stunning installation Intersections swept the jury and public choice awards at the ArtPrize in Michigan. Intersections is a massive cube, which uses sculptural detail and a single light source to create a mesmerising interplay of light and shadow. Viewers are covered in the patterns cut into the metal. Looking at the iterations of light and shadow produced by Agha is like a spiritual experience, reminiscent of the soul’s own struggles.

Agha’s work has been exhibited globally, with solo exhibitions at the Seattle Art Museum, Crow Museum of Asian Art in Texas, the Cincinnati Art Museum and the Amon Carter Museum of American Art. The Westmoreland Art Museum in Pittsburgh recently concluded an exhibition titled Interwoven, which highlights the work Agha has produced over the past 20 years. The title comes from the inspiration that Agha draws from the delicate needlework and crafts that adorn the lives of Pakistani women.

This month, for thousands of people visiting the Crow Museum, the Michener Art Museum in Pennsylvania and the Seattle Asian Art Museum, Agha’s work will be their first (perhaps only) introduction to the geometric principles of Islamic art in its modern iteration. Agha’s sculptures and drawings reflect the precept that art does not always have to include human forms to be beautiful; it is an illustration of the majesty and grace inherent in geometric forms. Her interspersal of organic motifs of flowers and plants reflects the inherent geometry of the natural world.

It’s a travesty that Anila Agha’s work hasn’t been shown in Pakistan.

Such an introduction to Islamic art is a dramatic departure from the associations that most Americans have with the Muslim faith. Many are not even aware of the existence of this art. In fact, Western and colonising narratives have created narratives of Islam and Muslims that erase the artistic aspects of the faith. It is easy to believe that a people without art, without their own way of understanding and reproducing the beauty of creation, are ‘barbaric’ and thus ‘worth killing’.

These reasons make the absence of Agha’s work in Pakistan a particular travesty. Pakistanis are an immigrant nation of a different sort. There is no middle-class family in Pakistan without relatives abro­­ad. There are empty seats at every dinner table, long-distance video calls at every happy occasion. Indeed, one of Pakistan’s gre­atest exports is the Pakistani people, who work both as low-skilled labourers and masterful artists in far corners of the world.

This also means bifurcated identities. Pakistan is the taproot to which other hyphenated identities attach. Sadly, this truth is not acknowledged in our public culture. There is still a tendency to suggest that those who have left are not Pakistani enough — a self-sabotaging attitude, which means that the successes Pakistanis abroad have earned cannot be shared with those who would most benefit from them or the land that has produced them.

The fact that Agha’s work has not been given its due importance in Pakistan has a lot to do with this thinking. How is it that Pakistan’s elite, with their wealth stashed abroad but who pretend to ‘live in Pakistan’, are judged as truly Pakistani when im­­m­igrant artists, who left home because of a dearth of opportunities, are ‘lesser’ Pakistanis? The Pa­­kistani art scene is a particular casualty; the ‘you scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours’ politics of art in the country me­a­ns that these authe­nticity tests, set by an elite that doesn’t want art to criticise them, decide who is or is not a ‘Pakistani artist’.

The resulting loss is borne once again by the ordinary people of Pakistan. Pakistani audiences deserve to experience the scintillating work of an artist who was born and raised in Pakistan, who was trained at the National College of Arts, and whose work reflects the contradictions of Paki­stani life, its breathtaking beauty and its haunting tragedy. Recognising the brilliance of a Pakistani artist like Agha, who has made a name for herself in an often racist and Islamophobic Western art scene, is to recognise the incredible potential of all Pakistanis. Pakistan’s future generations need more than CEOs and tech geniuses as role models; they need artists like Anila Agha whose work can open up new avenues of inspiration once it is finally brought home to Pakistan.

The writer is an attorney teaching constitutional law and political philosophy.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025