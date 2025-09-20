E-Paper | September 20, 2025

Clinical management of dengue cases discussed

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 05:58am

LAHORE: Following the rising number of dengue cases across the province, the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) conducted an orientation session aimed at enhancing dengue case reporting, early diagnosis and efficient referral system to safeguard patients well-being.

Presided over by PHC Chief Executive Officer Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz, the session was attended by family physicians, representatives of prominent private laboratories, officials from the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and members of the Dengue Expert Advisory Group (DEAG).

Addressing the participants, Dr Saqib Aziz stressed the need for improving the quality and timeliness of general practitioners’ reporting and clinical management of dengue cases.

He expressed particular concern that, during the previous season, delayed referrals had resulted in many patients reaching intensive care in a critical condition.

He urged the GPs to recognise early warning signs and ensure prompt referral and intervention. He reaffirmed the PHC’s dedication to patient safety through early detection, timely reporting and effective management of dengue cases.

DEAG Chairperson Prof Dr Muhammad Khurram provided practical guidance to GPs on early detection, management protocols and referral criteria, utilising real-world case scenarios.

He highlighted that delays in patient referral frequently lead to serious complications, underscoring the necessity for ongoing training and heightened vigilance among practitioners.

Clinical Governance and Organisational Standards Director Dr Mushtaq Ahmad reaffirmed PHC’s collaborative role in Punjab’s efforts to control dengue.

Focal person for dengue Dr Farooq Ahmad Adeel presented current data on suspected, probable and confirmed cases, and reiterated the critical importance of timely and accurate reporting via the PITB dashboard.

The PITB representatives demonstrated the functionalities of the GP mobile application and addressed participants’ queries regarding its use.

They discussed the technical challenges laboratories face when using the Application Programming Interface (API) system for direct reporting and assured attendees of ongoing technical support.

Participants expressed concerns about the scheduling of training sessions, the unavailability of the mobile application on iPhones, mismatched codes, and data entry challenges.

The need for intensified larvicidal measures and surveillance in flood-affected regions was also highlighted. Technical teams of the PITB and private laboratories will continue collaborative meetings to resolve persistent API reporting issues.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025

