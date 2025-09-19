Protest, cricket match snarl up traffic

LAHORE: Some areas of the provincial metropolis witnessed the worst traffic jam on Thursday.

Reports said lengthy queues of vehicles were reported on the Canal and its adjacent arteries, where traffic remained at a standstill. Ambulances also got stuck in the bumper-to-bumper traffic, and wardens attempted to divert vehicles to alternate routes.

A similar situation was reported on Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, and the Main Boulevard of Gulberg, where motorists were left waiting for the help of traffic wardens.

According to an official, the traffic worsened for two main reasons -students protest and cricket match.

He said students from Punjab University were protesting the arrest of their classmates by the police.

A one-day international series between the Pakistan and South African women’s cricket teams began at Gaddafi Stadium. Police heightened security and blocked traffic for the South African team on routes including Jail Road, The Mall, The Canal, and the Main Boulevard of Gulberg.

The official added that the increased traffic pressure caused inconvenience to motorists. To address the issue, city traffic police authorities have ordered an increase in the number of wardens to regulate traffic movement and take other necessary measures.

