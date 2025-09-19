E-Paper | September 19, 2025

Protest, cricket match snarl up traffic

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 09:51am

LAHORE: Some areas of the provincial metropolis witnessed the worst traffic jam on Thursday.

Reports said lengthy queues of vehicles were reported on the Canal and its adjacent arteries, where traffic remained at a standstill. Ambulances also got stuck in the bumper-to-bumper traffic, and wardens attempted to divert vehicles to alternate routes.

A similar situation was reported on Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, and the Main Boulevard of Gulberg, where motorists were left waiting for the help of traffic wardens.

According to an official, the traffic worsened for two main reasons -students protest and cricket match.

He said students from Punjab University were protesting the arrest of their classmates by the police.

A one-day international series between the Pakistan and South African women’s cricket teams began at Gaddafi Stadium. Police heightened security and blocked traffic for the South African team on routes including Jail Road, The Mall, The Canal, and the Main Boulevard of Gulberg.

The official added that the increased traffic pressure caused inconvenience to motorists. To address the issue, city traffic police authorities have ordered an increase in the number of wardens to regulate traffic movement and take other necessary measures.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Floods and healthcare

Floods and healthcare

Zafar Mirza
Planning healthcare for flood-affected people requires not only medical services but also preventive, promotive and rehabilitative health services.

Editorial

Saudi defence pact
Updated 19 Sep, 2025

Saudi defence pact

The Gulf Arabs have seemingly realised that despite their deep ties with the US, America is unlikely to come to their defence.
Security concerns
19 Sep, 2025

Security concerns

PAKISTAN’S intimation to the UN Security Council that terrorist outfits operating from sanctuaries inside...
Farm income tax
19 Sep, 2025

Farm income tax

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s call for a ‘review’ of agricultural taxation to help relieve the burden...
Genocide it is
Updated 18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

There should be a global, UN-backed arms, economic and diplomatic embargo of Israel until it stops its genocide in Gaza.
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...