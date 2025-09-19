Woman arrested for retracting rape allegation

TOBA TEK SINGH: A woman was arrested in the Madina Town area of Faisalabad on Thursday on charges of retracting her statement in a rape case against a man.

In the first information report (FIR) registered against hersaid when police arrested Waseem Dogar on charges of rape and produced him before court to seek his physical remand, the woman retracted from her statement, saying that he did not commit rape.

A witness, Suhail, alleged that the woman had demanded Rs4m for withdrawing her charge and finally took Rs250,000 for giving a statement in the court in favour of the suspect. At this, police arrested her and registered a case against her under sections 22-2(a) and 22-2(b) of Anti Rape Act and Section 213 of PPC.

Section 22-2(a)empowers the state to take action when a complainant or witness in a scheduled offense (like rape) withdraws or retracts their initial statement while Section 22-2(b) deals with the crime of providing false information about a scheduled offense.

ARRESTED: FIA Faisalabad arrested three human smugglers and two bank employees on different charges.

An FIA official said that Sajjad had received Rs2m to send a citizen to Iraq but tortured him to death in Iran while demanding more money from him.

Another suspect, identified as Shahbaz, had also been arrested for extorting Rs6.5m from a citizen for sending him to Serbia but gave him a fake visa.

One Tanweer was arrested from Sargodha for receiving Rs12.3m from a complainant to send him to the UK on a job visa but disappeared after receiving money.

In a fraud case, Bilal and Ahsan, who were bank employees, were arrested for withdrawing Rs4m from an account holder by tampering with his cheque.

MOTORWAY POLICE: The Highways and Motorway Police arrested two car snatchers and recovered a car.

Motorway police spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmad said the car owner, Anees Fareedi, had complained on helpline phone 130 that after snatching his car from Khanewal, the suspects had fled towards M-4. At this, police followed the car and arrested the suspects, identified as Muhammad Ali and Dilawar of Multan.

They were handed over to Budhla Sant police in Multan district.

KIDNAP BID: Citizens foiled an attempt to kidnap a ninth class girl student in Farooqabad locality of Samundri Road in Faisalabad.

D-Type Colony said Muhammad Maalik informed the police that his daughter, Saba, was returning home from school when two motorcyclists, identified as Ehtasham and Mahmood, residents of the same area, forced her at gunpoint to go with them. On being alerted by the girl, the locals rushed to the scene and the suspects fled.

The police spokesperson claimed that both the suspects had been arrested.

GCWUF: The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) opened a state-of-the-art sports & fitness arena.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen inaugurated the arena that features modern fitness machines along with indoor table tennis and badminton courts.

The VC reiterated her vision of building a vibrant campus where fitness, leadership and innovation thrived together.

Divisional Sports Director Sajida Latif also spoke.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025