UK minister says ‘horrified’ by strike on Gaza City children’s hospital

The UK’s minister for the Middle East and North Africa, Hamish Falconer, says he is “horrified” by last night’s Israeli strike on the al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital in Gaza City, Al Jazeera reports.

“Babies in incubators and children on dialysis should not be under bombardment,” Falconer said on X.

The health ministry in Gaza said the medical facility was struck three consecutive times, but no casualties were reported. At least 40 patients are believed to have fled the hospital, while 40 stayed behind with some staff.